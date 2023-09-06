Sky Cams
GDOT transportation study details over 20 projects in the Coastal Empire

Coastal Empire Transportation Study
Coastal Empire Transportation Study(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - $1 billion worth of improvements could be coming to roads in the Coastal Empire, according to a Georgia Department of Transportation study.

Leaders from GDOT and across the region were invited by Chatham County to hear about why they need to get ahead of the growth that is already starting.

A manufacturing evolution, that’s how the Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner is explaining the boom coming to Chatham, Bryan, Bulloch and Effingham Counties.

Local and state politicians and port leaders under one roof to learn about the more than 20 projects detailed in this study looking at road widenings and extensions, intersection and rail road crossing improvements.

Some include improvements to I-95 and Pooler Parkway, a US 80 and State Route 204 widening.

The expected traffic from the Hyundai EV plant underway in Bryan County is one reason for this study. But the study shows the Savannah Port growth could also double if not triple the amount traffic because of all the trucks on the road.

“It’s really looking at mobility. What are the solutions to that we need to do so that everybody in this area has the freedom to move about and not be stuck in traffic,” said Russell McMurry, GDOT Commissioner.

The study looks as far ahead as 2050 so it may be a while until you see some of the changes come to fruition.

