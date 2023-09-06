Georgia Ports Authority to spend $6 million on workforce housing initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders calling a new partnership with the Georgia Ports a “game changer” Wednesday.

The Ports Authority is set to spend $6 million on a workforce housing initiative in the city.

The new initiative aims to improve housing for neighborhoods near the port.

Home repairs for residents north of Ogeechee Road and west of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will be the focus of this initiative, according to the city.

Eligible applicants may also qualify for down payment assistance for first time home buys in the Savannah area.

The program will focus on repair, construction, and purchasing of affordable and workforce housing.

During a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Van Johnson called the new initiative one of the biggest things his administration has ever done.

“Our residents are Georgia Ports employees. Our citizens are also their citizens. Who we serve is also who they serve. And how workforce housing is important for both of our bottom lines,” said Mayor Johnson.

The GPA is set to make this investment over at least an eight-year period.

