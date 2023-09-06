Sky Cams
Longtime Savannah High basketball coach stepping down

Tim Jordan
Tim Jordan
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The head basketball coach and athletic director at Savannah High School is stepping down to take a new position in the school district.

Tim Jordan confirmed to WTOC that he is stepping down to take a new role in the athletics department with the Savannah-Chatham Public School System.

Jordan became an assistant coach at Savannah High in the early 80s and took over the head coaching job in 1994.

