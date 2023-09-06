Sky Cams
Memorial service happening Wednesday for WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump

Memorial services are planned for Wednesday night.
Last Thursday, Steve passed away after battling colon cancer for five years.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends, family and those who admired WBTV’s legendary journalist Steve Crump will say goodbye.

Memorial services are planned for Wednesday night.

Last Thursday, Steve passed away after battling colon cancer for five years.

FULL COVERAGE: Remembering Steve Crump

There will be a memorial service for Steve starting at 6 p.m. at The Park Church, located off Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

WBTV will be there and bring viewers more from the memorial.

On Thursday, a Catholic mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in University City.

Watch the memorial service for Steve at the livestream below:

