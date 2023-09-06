New fire department possibly coming to Chatham County, according to County Chairman

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire fees are again at the center of discussions in Chatham County.

We’re hearing from the County Chairman about them possibly creating a new fire department.

If implemented, it would be run by the county.

Right now, Chatham County contracts with Chatham Emergency Services for fire needs in unincorporated areas of the county.

According to the residents, what we are doing is not working so we are trying to find out why it’s not working and then how do we correct it.”

A newly passed resolution by the Chatham County Commission could be one fix.

“It may entail the county starting it’s own fire division within it’s own operations and that’s what the resolution was about,” Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said.

The idea of a government run fire department branches from funding issues spanning years with Chatham Fire an entity of Chatham Emergency Services.

In 2021, CES told WTOC they were $3 million in debt because some people living in unincorporated Chatham County weren’t paying their fire subscription. The county then decided to enforce a fire fee in 2022. Chairman Ellis says as of last week, 11 percent of residents still haven’t paid fees that went out in late 2022.

“We’re getting too many complaints about what’s going on and how they’re being billed.”

A county document shows Chatham Emergency Services has concerns about how they’ll pay for the fire services they currently provide, without increasing their budget.

“They’re operating in the red and we can’t continue this way because all it’s going to do is cause the citizens more and more.”

WTOC asked Chatham Emergency Services CEO Chuck Kearns about the resolution for a county-run fire service. He said the C-E-S quote “board of directors wants what’s best for our employees and what’s best for our community. I would tell you that if even one job would be lost, my board would probably be against it.”

Chairman Ellis says CES has been a part of conversations about a possible new fire division.

“It’s nothing we’re trying to do in the dark. Everybody is included as to how we come up with what is the best plan for Chatham County.

