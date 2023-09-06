Owners of Joiner House wish to remove historic designation

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - A historic site on one of Old Town Bluffton’s busiest intersections may see some changes, pending an upcoming meeting.

The owners of the Joiner House in Bluffton want to remove its designation as a contributing resource to the historic district.

“If you think about Bluffton, these are the buildings that you think about,” said Glen Umberger, a historic preservationist for Bluffton.

That’s how Bluffton’s Historic Preservationist Glen Umberger describes Contributing Resources in the historic district. The designation means that owners of those buildings have extra steps to go through before making any changes.

The Joiner House sits on a plot of land in the heart of Old Town Bluffton.

“The town of Bluffton was originally one square mile. Recently, we have grown to 54 square miles, so there’s a lot of growth. With all the new development, it also puts development pressures here in the old town district, so there’s always concerns on what happens to our historic resources,” said Umberger.

Umberger says that even if a building is removed from the list or even goes away entirely, its history is still archived. The owners of the house, who say the home is a reconstruction using some original elements, say they wish to continue to preserve its history.

“We’re not doing this out of spite or anything. Obviously we love this house. We wanted to honor the Joiner family,” said Melanie Marks, owner of the Joiner House.

The Marks couple, who own the house, told me they want to preserve the house, which they are currently renting out, and want to respectfully develop on the land surrounding it.

“There’s a reality here as it relates to the town of Bluffton historic district. If the town and the citizens let these properties go completely into disrepair, and are unusable and condemned, this might happen more,” said Eugene Marks, owner of the Joiner House.

The historic preservation committee meeting is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m.

