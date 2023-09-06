Remembering UGA legend Sonny Seiler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Saturday between the hedges wouldn’t be complete without the big, red dog house and more importantly the dog inside it.

UGA has been a UGA icon since he first walked onto campus in 1956.

Bulldog faithful and the City of Savannah are pausing to pay tribute to the man that started it all Wednesday.

“Today we are at this hour celebrating the life of Sonny Seiler, who was a quintessential Georgian and certainly the quintessential Savannahian, and so we’re celebrating his life and his legacy to this community and to the state of Georgia and to the Bulldog nation as well. Our condolences go out to his family,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

Seiler was honored this past weekend for his many contributions to the university with a touching tribute before UGA’s season opener.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.