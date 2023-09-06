Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Rincon, Ga. man drown on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County corner said 42-year-old Jonathan King died Sunday afternoon. It is the first drowning on Hilton Head beaches this year.

According to Hilton Head Fire Rescue, when first responders arrived at the scene, King had been taken out of the water and bystanders were performing CPR. King died at the scene.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed on Tuesday. The cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death was accidental.

