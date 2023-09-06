Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head

Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Rincon, Ga. man drown on Sunday afternoon at Hilton Head Island.

The Beaufort County corner said 42-year-old Jonathan King died Sunday afternoon. It is the first drowning on Hilton Head beaches this year.

According to Hilton Head Fire Rescue, when first responders arrived at the scene, King had been taken out of the water and bystanders were performing CPR. King died at the scene.

The coroner said an autopsy was performed on Tuesday. The cause of death is drowning, and the manner of death was accidental.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
Woman rescued after falling down embankment in Pooler
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting

Latest News

Nineteen people, including former President Donald Trump, were named in a Fulton County...
All 19 Trump co-defendants plead not guilty, waive arraignments
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
THE News at 11
Historic preservation committee meeting to be held Wednesday in Bluffton
THE News at 11
Commissioners vote to lower millage rate in Bryan County