SAVE program creating affordable options for student loan borrowers

There is now less than a month before student loan payments resume.

A new plan by the United States Department of Education will allow those who have student loans enroll in a new program that could save them thousands over the course of their loans.

The application is on student aid and 4 million people have already signed up.

About 180,000 in Georgia.

Depending on how much money you borrowed for school.

Officials say the SAVE program will help some cut their payments down to zero nd save others around a $1,000 per year.

Some of the main points of the program include taking payments on undergraduate loans from 10 percent to five percent of discretionary income.

More than a million low-income borrowers will qualify for a 0 payment until their income increases.

Plus, as long as you keep up with your required payments your interest will not grow.

In other words, the DOE will stop charging monthly interest.

Not covered by your payment.

Kvaal says you likely want to do it sooner rather than later as payments resume next month in October.

“This is obviously going to be a challenge. I hear a lot of anxiety. I hear a lot confusion from borrowers about what is expected from them, and I want them to know that we have options available to them. The SAVE plan is the most affordable plan ever especially for borrowers with high levels of debt and low incomes.”

There are other ways the SAVE plan can save you money on your student loan payments.

From early forgiveness to increasing education on other debt saving programs that are available...

