Storm drainage construction to close neighborhood road on Wilmington Island

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a road closure on Wilmington Island for up to 60 days as a storm drain is replaced.

According to Chatham County government, the closure will be on Hampshire Road between Lancaster Road and Talbot Road.

The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 11 and will remain closed for at least 60 days, according to the county.

The storm drain pipe and structure changes are part of the Hampshire Road Pipe Replacement project.

