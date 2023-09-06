‘Take your time:’ Savannah Police enforcing safety in school zones

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has an exclusive look at how Savannah Police crack down on bad driving in school zones.

It’s a busy morning at 7 a.m. outside Beach High in Savannah.

While buses, cars, and walkers crowd streets ahead of the school day, officers like Corporal Rahim Frazier are making sure drivers are following the law.

“People slowing down with the speed limit of the school zone, not having your phone in your hand, just being aware of your surroundings,” said Cpl. Frazier.

During our ride along with police, we saw firsthand what can happen if you don’t follow the posted speed limit in school zones.

One driver pulled over for driving above the posted speed limit.

“There’s no plus or minus. No ten miles over or anything like that. In school zone’s 25 is 25 for the safety of the kids in the area,” said Cpl. Frazier.

The speed limit in most area school zones is 25 miles per hour.

Frazier says officers say the higher your speed, the higher the risk for students walking to school.

“You can just take your eyes off the road and you just hit something or hit a car,” said Cpl. Frazier.

It’s not just human officers patrolling schools zones.

Our WTOC Investigates team reported last month that since Savannah Police activated cameras across roughly a dozen school zones city-wide last fall, they’ve sent out more than 37,000 citations.

So what do you tell your student to keep them safe while walking to school?

“Just look both ways before crossing the street, and if you feel safe, go to the nearest light. Most likely there’s a crosswalk there so it would be better for you to do that,” said Cpl. Frazier.

A reminder for drivers in an effort to keep the area’s youngest safe.

“You have kids walking across the street at any given time. Just slow down, take your time. If you’re running late, you speeding, it’s going to get you there quicker but you heighten the risk at the same time,” said Cpl. Frazier.

