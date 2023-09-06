Top Teacher : Kristina Fuller

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher believes you have to get to the heart of a child early to help them love learning.

Meet Kristina Fuller from Wayne Christian Academy.

These first graders are playing a game, answering questions in Kristina Fuller’s class at Wayne Christian Academy in Jesup. This is Fuller’s 2nd year teaching, after serving as paraprofessional for three years before that.

“It started when I was teaching Sunday school. That’s when I fell in love with the idea of teaching about God. Then I worked at a head start program at a church. Then God opened up doors and here I am.”

Fuller wants creates a safe loving space for her children to learn.

“The best part about being a teacher is the A-ha moments. Where they just go, I get it. That’s so cool I understand. Then you get to enjoy and watch their faces light up. And encourage them to be proud of themselves, we all make mistakes. and mistakes are ok. because we can learn from them.”

“If you walk into her classroom, from the time you walk in, you feel nothing but love and concern for her students,” Head of School Sherry Bowen said.

“She is intentional about everything she does with that student, she’ll bring out their best potential.”

“I don’t think of them as just like my students, they are like children that God has given me to nurture and care for and I see them as I see my own.”

