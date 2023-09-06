Sky Cams
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating after they received a 911 call about a possible shooting.

At about 7:25 p.m., a caller said that he had been shot by an unknown suspect and was on his way to the hospital in a private car.

While on the phone with communications personnel, the driver of the car pulled over which allowed police officers to respond.

According to police, officers learned that the suspect was the driver of the car. Police took the suspect into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating two scenes. Alley 3 and a private drive nearby has been closed to all foot and vehicle traffic.

