Warming up midweek!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today will be slightly warmer with lows closer to 70 out the door this morning.

You’ll notice the heat this afternoon with highs in the mid 90s on Wednesday. Thursday also looks hot and dry with afternoon highs in the mid 90s, heat index values will be in the lower triple digits.

If you are heading to Tybee or Hilton Head today, you’re in for a great beach day. Highs will be around 90 with a few clouds around. Be sure to wear sunscreen and be safe in the water, there is a low risk for rip currents.

If you are heading out on a boat, wave heights will be around 2 feet. The wind will be from the west today and south for the next few days.

Friday will be in the lower 90s, but we will see a slight chance for afternoon showers and storms as a front approaches the region. Highs will be near 90 degrees this weekend with scattered afternoon showers and a few storms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs will be in the upper 80s again next week with the chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic. This system is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the week. We will be closely monitoring this system as it moves west across the Atlantic. Most long-range models still agree this system will curve to the north and not directly impact the Southeastern United States. Stay tuned for updates as this could change.

There is another area of interest behind this system but will likely remain in the Atlantic.

