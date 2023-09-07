200 Club hosts golf tournament for a cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the 200 Club held their Community Heroes Golf Tournament on Hutchinson Island.

The opening ceremony featured bagpipes and a helicopter flyover before sending golfers on their way.

The tournament raises money for the 200 Club, a nonprofit that financially supports the families of first responders who give their lives in the line of duty.

Mark Dana, President and CEO of the 200 Club spoke about the importance of fundraising events like the golf tournament.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s when we’re going to have another tragedy in the twenty counties we serve. We have 10,000 men and women within that twenty-county coverage area in uniform. So, we have to be ready to not only care for those we have right now that we have, but also be prepared for the future.”

So far, the 200 Club has given over $3.8 million to over 100 families.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.