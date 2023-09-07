Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

200 Club hosts golf tournament for a cause

Golfers show their support for families of first responders who give their lives in the line of...
Golfers show their support for families of first responders who give their lives in the line of duty.(WTOC)
By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, the 200 Club held their Community Heroes Golf Tournament on Hutchinson Island.

The opening ceremony featured bagpipes and a helicopter flyover before sending golfers on their way.

The tournament raises money for the 200 Club, a nonprofit that financially supports the families of first responders who give their lives in the line of duty.

Mark Dana, President and CEO of the 200 Club spoke about the importance of fundraising events like the golf tournament.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s when we’re going to have another tragedy in the twenty counties we serve. We have 10,000 men and women within that twenty-county coverage area in uniform. So, we have to be ready to not only care for those we have right now that we have, but also be prepared for the future.”

So far, the 200 Club has given over $3.8 million to over 100 families.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?

Latest News

Leilani and Quinton Simon
New motions filed in Quinton Simon case
Savannah Chatham Co. school board discusses impacts of bus driver shortage
THE News at 11
Savannah Chatham Co. school board discusses impacts of bus driver shortage
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Tech form partnership with Hyundai