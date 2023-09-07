Sky Cams
Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in armed robbery

Andre Mikell
Andre Mikell(Candler County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office says they have taken out an arrest warrant for Andrew Mikell for the offense of armed robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant comes from the incident that occurred at the Dollar General in Pulaski Tuesday night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or submit a tip through their website.

