Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in armed robbery

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

The sheriff’s office says they have taken out an arrest warrant for Andrew Mikell for the offense of armed robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant comes from the incident that occurred at the Dollar General in Pulaski Tuesday night.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or submit a tip through their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.