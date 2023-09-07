Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Data theft from engineer allowed Chinese hackers to breach emails of senior government officials, Microsoft says

Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.
Microsoft reveals more details about an alleged Chinese hack of emails.(Source: Microsoft/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft has revealed how alleged Chinese hackers were able to breach senior U.S. officials’ emails earlier this summer.

In a statement Wednesday, the tech giant said it happened after hackers stole sensitive data from a Microsoft engineer.

That gave them access to a cryptographic key that was later used to break into the U.S. officials’ email accounts.

The statement sheds new light on a cyber-espionage campaign that has caused a furor in Washington.

Microsoft has been under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and officials who have demanded more information on how the hackers broke into the email accounts.

Microsoft says it has corrected the issues that led to the breach.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?

Latest News

A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Leilani and Quinton Simon
New motions filed in Quinton Simon case
FILE - Lainey Wilson performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, Aug....
Lainey Wilson leads the 2023 CMA Awards nominations for the second year in a row