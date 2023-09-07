Sky Cams
Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:11 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 70s for most. We’ll start the day off with mostly cloudy skies. By this afternoon, we should begin to see the sun come out more as highs warm into the mid to lower 90s.

However, it’ll be in the upper-90s to lower triple-digits around the area. As always, pay attention to how your body feels, and drink plenty of fluids during this time. As we head into tonight, I’m tracking a chance to see scattered thunderstorms move into our NW inland areas closer to sunset.

These should continue moving through the area during the overnight. During this time, a few of these storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning as the primary threats.

This is due to our next cold front pushing into the area. This front should linger around the area throughout the weekend causing cooler temps and high rain chances each day.

Then, we’ll keep those conditions as the front continues to sit offshore through the first half of next week before another system comes in during the second half of the week. In the meantime, I’ll be looking for high temps to be in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is expected to reach major hurricane status as it passes north of the Leeward Islands. This storm will be moving into a very favorable environment for rapid intensification over the next 72 hours as it continues moving NW.

Right now, most long-range forecasts still have the system taking a turn north within the next 5-7 days. However, we’ll continue to keep you updated as we get closer to that.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

