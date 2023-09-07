Sky Cams
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office host hiring events to fill open positions(WTOC)
By Anna Black
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Effingham County is looking to expand its team.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office hosted a hiring event in hopes of filling some key roles and growing.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brian Bailey says they’re looking to fill some open spots strongly focusing on jail and communication officers, as well as deputies.

He says on the jail side, there’s 13 open positions.

Bailey says there was a steady turnout Thursday with a handful of people coming in to ask questions and learn about roles.

The sheriff’s office says requirements vary but to work inside the jail or on dispatch, you just need to be 18 or older.

The department says they’re currently have around 170 people but they’re seeing a dip in numbers during the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office says they’re looking to rebuild and help lighten the load for its members.

“So, in the meantime, just trying to do these recruitment events in order to slowly but surely get to a full-staff status for the jail side, patrol side so everyone that’s working now doesn’t have to continue to possibly do, you know, double positions or working overtime on a constant basis,” said Bailey.

He says if you weren’t able to make it out, you can still apply or reach out to see about joining.

