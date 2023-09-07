The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Sept. 7:

Frederica Academy at Bluffton

Islands at Windsor Forest

Wayne County at Appling County

Friday, Sept. 8:

Memorial Day at John Paul II

Claxton at Groves

Charlotte Christian at Calvary

RTCA at Briarwood Academy

Tattnall County at Hephzibah

Beaufort at Goose Creek

West Laurens at Vidalia

Wheeler County at Montgomery County

Bacon County at Atkinson County

Effingham County at Southeast Bulloch

Pierce County at Liberty County

Johnson at Brantley County

Butler at Savannah High

Trinity Christian at Bulloch Academy

Ware County at Benedictine

Hilton Head Christian at Ben Lippen

Portal at Screven County

Hilton Head Prep at St. Andrew’s

Wilson at Hilton Head

Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy

C.A. Johnson at Hampton County

Beaufort Academy at Greenwood Christian

Dublin at ECI

Metter at Jeff Davis

South Effingham at Bradwell Institute

Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian

May River at Battery Creek

Jefferson County at Toombs County

