The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 4

The End Zone
The End Zone(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Thursday, Sept. 7:

  • Frederica Academy at Bluffton
  • Islands at Windsor Forest
  • Wayne County at Appling County

Friday, Sept. 8:

  • Memorial Day at John Paul II
  • Claxton at Groves
  • Charlotte Christian at Calvary
  • RTCA at Briarwood Academy
  • Tattnall County at Hephzibah
  • Beaufort at Goose Creek
  • West Laurens at Vidalia
  • Wheeler County at Montgomery County
  • Bacon County at Atkinson County
  • Effingham County at Southeast Bulloch
  • Pierce County at Liberty County
  • Johnson at Brantley County
  • Butler at Savannah High
  • Trinity Christian at Bulloch Academy
  • Ware County at Benedictine
  • Hilton Head Christian at Ben Lippen
  • Portal at Screven County
  • Hilton Head Prep at St. Andrew’s
  • Wilson at Hilton Head
  • Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy
  • C.A. Johnson at Hampton County
  • Beaufort Academy at Greenwood Christian
  • Dublin at ECI
  • Metter at Jeff Davis
  • South Effingham at Bradwell Institute
  • Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian
  • May River at Battery Creek
  • Jefferson County at Toombs County

