The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 4
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
- Frederica Academy at Bluffton
- Islands at Windsor Forest
- Wayne County at Appling County
Friday, Sept. 8:
- Memorial Day at John Paul II
- Claxton at Groves
- Charlotte Christian at Calvary
- RTCA at Briarwood Academy
- Tattnall County at Hephzibah
- Beaufort at Goose Creek
- West Laurens at Vidalia
- Wheeler County at Montgomery County
- Bacon County at Atkinson County
- Effingham County at Southeast Bulloch
- Pierce County at Liberty County
- Johnson at Brantley County
- Butler at Savannah High
- Trinity Christian at Bulloch Academy
- Ware County at Benedictine
- Hilton Head Christian at Ben Lippen
- Portal at Screven County
- Hilton Head Prep at St. Andrew’s
- Wilson at Hilton Head
- Carolina Academy at Bethesda Academy
- C.A. Johnson at Hampton County
- Beaufort Academy at Greenwood Christian
- Dublin at ECI
- Metter at Jeff Davis
- South Effingham at Bradwell Institute
- Thomas Heyward at St. John’s Christian
- May River at Battery Creek
- Jefferson County at Toombs County
