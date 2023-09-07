Sky Cams
GBI investigating after body found in Vidalia Thursday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A body was found in Vidalia Thursday morning.

At about 8:02 a.m., the Vidalia Police Department responded to 700 McIntosh Street in reference to a deceased man on the property.

Crime Scene Specialists with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - Eastman Office were asked to assist with examining the crime scene and processing evidence.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a postmortem examination to determine an identification.

This is being investigated by the Vidalia Police Department in conjunction with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

If anyone has information, you can call the Vidalia Police Department - Investigative Services Division at (912) 537-4123, Crimestoppers at (912) 386-4480, or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - Eastman Office at (478) 374-6988.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477 or online.

