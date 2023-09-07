Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Tech form partnership with Hyundai

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai is at the center of a new partnership that was formed Wednesday.

The company inked an agreement with Georgia Southern University and Ogeechee Tech - making them the latest schools in our area to work together to make sure the workforce can stay local in the years ahead.

The groups say the agreement is aimed at more than future workforce demands.

They say it is also part of creating new educational pathways and will be a big driver for research.

Georgia Southern says it’s particularly exciting - because it means growing their alliance with Ogeechee Tech.

“We’re really excited here as we gather with the work we’ve already been doing and the partnerships we’ve been accomplishing over just really the last year - having career fairs here where Hyundai has already hired many of our engineering graduates. We’re really proud of that. But taking that catalyst and formalizing a partnership now has been critical and our partner with Ogeechee Tech together for that pipeline of workforce is going to be needed for this region to ensure their success and our success,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero, Georgia Southern University’s president.

On Thursday, Hyundai is hosting a Career Fair at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus from noon to 7 p.m.

During the career fair, Hyundai will be accepting applications for production and maintenance team members.

These positions start at more than $22 per hour.

If you go, event organizers ask that you bring a resume.

