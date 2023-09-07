Hyundai holding job fair Georgia Tech campus in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai is looking to fill hundreds of open positions.

This comes as the Metaplant continues to be built in Bryan County.

They are holding a job fair until 7 p.m. at Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus.

The jobs currently available include production team members, equipment maintenance and stamping die maintenance.

Pay starts at over $22 an hour for production jobs, and over $30 an hour for maintenance jobs.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced last year Hyundai would invest over $5 billion dollars opening the electric vehicle plant.

Full production at the plant is expected in the first half of 2025.

