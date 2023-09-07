Sky Cams
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 09-07-2023

By Jamie Ertle
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - So far so dry this Thursday but there are storms, some severe, from Atlanta to Macon to Augusta trying to make their way east ahead of a cold front that will stall over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Friday into the weekend.

Most of us make it through the evening commute dry but if you’re heading north into the Lowcountry or west along I-16 west of Chatham and Bryan, the rain chances will be about 20-30% 5pm-6pm, after sunset some storms possible with gusty winds.

Overnight rain storms possible as well.

Friday mix of sun and clouds with upper 60s west of I-95, closer to 72 for Savannah. Afternoon highs in the low 90s with a 40% chance of rainstorms.

Saturday and Sunday almost a carbon copy of Friday perhaps only reaching the upper 80s on Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures don’t get too crazy heading into next week; although, we will have slightly above temperatures in the low 90s. Average high this time of year is now 88°.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

