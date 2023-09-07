Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

New motions filed in Quinton Simon case

Leilani and Quinton Simon
Leilani and Quinton Simon(Contributed)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have new developments in the murder case of a Chatham County toddler last year.

Lawyers for Quinton Simon’s mother, Leilani, have filed new motions to stop prosecutors from using her words as evidence.

Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her 20-month-old and then reporting him missing in October 2022. Quinton’s remains were found after weeks of searching a Chatham County landfill.

Defense attorneys have motioned the court to block prosecutors from using statements Simon made to investigators as a part of the state’s case.

They say Simon was unlawfully detained and didn’t talk to investigators voluntarily. They’re requesting a hearing before the trial.

They want the judge to determine if those statements were voluntary and if any waived rights to counsel before Simon’s interrogation were valid.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?

Latest News

Savannah Chatham Co. school board discusses impacts of bus driver shortage
THE News at 11
Savannah Chatham Co. school board discusses impacts of bus driver shortage
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Tech form partnership with Hyundai
Savannah Chatham Co. school board approves $2.7 million for literacy program