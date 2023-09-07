New motions filed in Quinton Simon case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have new developments in the murder case of a Chatham County toddler last year.

Lawyers for Quinton Simon’s mother, Leilani, have filed new motions to stop prosecutors from using her words as evidence.

Leilani Simon is charged with murdering her 20-month-old and then reporting him missing in October 2022. Quinton’s remains were found after weeks of searching a Chatham County landfill.

Defense attorneys have motioned the court to block prosecutors from using statements Simon made to investigators as a part of the state’s case.

They say Simon was unlawfully detained and didn’t talk to investigators voluntarily. They’re requesting a hearing before the trial.

They want the judge to determine if those statements were voluntary and if any waived rights to counsel before Simon’s interrogation were valid.

