Non-profit in Effingham County helping feed kids, fill up backpacks

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Non-profit Effingham Backpack Buddies is helping to fill up both book bags and bellies.

“No one should be hungry…children least of all.”

Every Thursday, around 20 volunteers pack over 300 bags of food for needy kids to bring home over the weekend.

“You don’t have to go to sleep hungry. There is food available and the community will rally around and support you,” said Priest David Rose, the board chair.

Bags are dropped off to 12 different schools throughout Effingham County from elementary to high school.

The board chair says it’s open to students receiving free or reduced lunch.

“There is enough food in this country. There is enough food in our community that any child goes to sleep hungry, it’s a travesty. We want to meet that need.”

He says bags are stuffed with a variety of things including cereal, fruit, juice, and snacks.

It mostly comes from donations and Second Harvest.

Effingham Backpack Buddies say they’re growing.

“The need, it seems to be greater now.”

They’re expecting up to 350 bags by end of the year.

Rose says it’s not too late to enroll…usually seeing backpack numbers rise as school year goes on.

He also says anyone can donate or volunteer.

“All of us look at it as…we get to do this, not we have to do this.”

A volunteer says he feels like he’s giving back through these backpacks.

“Give back to the kids who would go on the weekends without food, without a meal. So, it’s very important to all the volunteers that come here each week and do this,” said Chris Thompson.

