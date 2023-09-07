River Street Sweets donates over $14,000 to Feeding America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Second Harvest Food Bank got quite the gift Wednesday as well.

River Street Sweets donated over $14,000 to Feeding America in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary.

This money is specifically going to Feeding America’s Kids Cafe initiative that’s aimed at helping low income families access the resources they need.

“With school season starting back, you know we’re getting back into the routine of getting things going. Parents have just had to spend a lot of money on uniforms, school supplies so for us to be able to alleviate some of that and be able to give them something to eat at night is going to be critical for those families.”

