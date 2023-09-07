Sky Cams
Savannah Chatham Co. school board approves $2.7 million for literacy program

By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County School Board approved more than $2.7 million for a new program to train teachers on the topic of literacy.

The money comes from the school’s general fund and it’s all to improve how teachers train the topic of reading.

The program is called Lexia Language Essentials for Treachers of Reading and Spelling - known as LETRS. Its targeted at K-5 instruction, and the school district plans to being using it as soon as possible.

“The capacity for this program to really train our teachers, so that they go into that classroom, regardless of what they may not have gotten in their undergrad years, that they can go into a reading instruction classroom, and really be able to perform at their top rate,” said Cornelia Hall, District 3 school board member.

School leaders say trainers will be the first to receive the program and teachers will begin the program in January.

