Savannah Elks Lodge donates school supplies, uniforms to 2 elementary schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big donation from Savannah Elks Lodge to help kids and families in the area!

Wednesday, they donated school supplies and uniforms to two schools -Southwest Elementary and White Bluff Elementary.

They also held a free dinner for students, parents, and staff.

“This year their biggest need obviously was school uniforms. And we bring them in and give them a free hot dog meal. Most of these kids get a reduced or free breakfast and lunch and sometimes they don’t get anything at dinner so at least once a year we get them in here and we get them a nice free hot dog meal. The parents, the students, the staff, everybody is welcome to come in and partake in the program.”

Savannah Elks Lodge does this every year, picking two schools in the area to help out.

