South Carolina attorney general asks SLED to investigate claims of jury tampering during Murdaugh trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina attorney general has asked state law enforcement to investigate claims of jury tampering during the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Attorney General Alan Wilson has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate claims of jury tampering by the Colleton County Clerk of Court.

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh filed a motion to ask for a new trial and have claimed that jurors have told them the clerk of court made statements to the jury before Murdaugh took the stand and testified.

Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

