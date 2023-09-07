Statesboro Fire Department to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, at Fire Station 1, located at 24 West Grady Street, starting at 9 a.m.

The department, along with the Statesboro Police Department, will join together in a brief, respectful remembrance ceremony to honor and recognize the sacrifice and strength of all the lives that were impacted during the attacks on that day.

“We will never forget the impact that the terrorist attacks had not only on Fire, Police and EMS services but on our nation as a whole,” Fire Chief Tim Grams stated in a press release. “Our annual ceremony is a time to remember and honor the lives lost on that day as well as the days, months and years that have followed. September 11 is a day of reflection, commemoration, hope and strength.”

The Statesboro Fire Department invites members of the community to join them for the ceremony.

