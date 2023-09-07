Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Trees removed from Strip to make way for grandstands ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Trees removed on Strip to make way for grandstands ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Trees removed on Strip to make way for grandstands ahead of F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Trees that were planted in front of the Bellagio on the Las Vegas Strip have been chopped down.

The trees, which were planted in front of the Bellagio fountains, have been removed to make way for grandstands that will be used during F1′s upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18.

According to MGM Resorts, some of the trees will be transplanted into local parks while others will be replanted in front of the resort come December.

The company provided the below statement to FOX5:

“This work is part of preparations for the Las Vegas Grand Prix and our efforts to provide the best possible experience through improved visibility, mobility and pedestrian access and safety.”

Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
FILE - Some Verizon users in Georgia and other neighboring states reported sporadic outages...
Verizon service issues reported across Georgia, in parts of southeast US
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Tybee Island Police Department investigating possible shooting
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?

Latest News

The End Zone
The End Zone: High school football scores for Week 4
THE News at 5:30
Remembering UGA legend Sonny Seiler
Frank "Sonny" Seiler
Remembering UGA legend Sonny Seiler
Tim Jordan
Longtime Savannah High basketball coach stepping down