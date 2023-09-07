Sky Cams
United Way of the Coastal Empire kicks off 2023 fundraising campaign(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire is on a roll and it is time to get to work - that was the message at the 2023 United Way Campaign Kickoff at the Savannah Convention Center.

Leaders from the area’s school districts, nonprofits, companies and many more gathered to kickoff a fundraising campaign to help continue the United Way’s effort to support more than 50 nonprofits through out Bryan, Effingham, Chatham, and Liberty County.

There is no specific goal to fundraise. They in turn raise as much money as they can to help as many people as they ca.

Brynn Grant with the United Way says the money raised in each county will help support the whole region.

“We invest in area nonprofits throughout the four county region. More than 80 programs of more than 50 non profits and that process is a very strategic process led by community volunteers who decide where and how those dollars should be invested with guidelines from our organization about the needs and the ways in which they will invest those dollars.”

You can make a donation on their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

