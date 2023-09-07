Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Young Democrats of Chatham County hold District 2 candidate forum

Young Democrats of Chatham County hold District 2 candidate forum
Young Democrats of Chatham County hold District 2 candidate forum(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Young Democrats of Chatham County hosted a forum for candidates Wednesday night at the Sentient Bean.

They’re all looking to fill the seat that has been open since Larry “Gator” Rivers passed away in April.

Wednesday night, they had the opportunity to discuss their platforms and answer questions from the community.

David Tootle was the only candidate not present as he is not a democrat.

WTOC sat down for one-on-one interviews with all of the district 2 candidates.

You can find those on our Election Center.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 person dead after shooting in Savannah
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Hilton Head Island
Rincon man drowns on Hilton Head
A billboard located on US 80.
Were these Morgan and Morgan billboards actually vandalized?
Source: WTOC
Man injured in shooting near Bismark and LaRoche Ave.

Latest News

Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: David Tootle
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks
Chatham County Commission District 2 Candidate: Ni’Aisha Banks