Young Democrats of Chatham County hold District 2 candidate forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Young Democrats of Chatham County hosted a forum for candidates Wednesday night at the Sentient Bean.

They’re all looking to fill the seat that has been open since Larry “Gator” Rivers passed away in April.

Wednesday night, they had the opportunity to discuss their platforms and answer questions from the community.

David Tootle was the only candidate not present as he is not a democrat.

WTOC sat down for one-on-one interviews with all of the district 2 candidates.

You can find those on our Election Center.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.