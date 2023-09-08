Buyer found for historic Kiah House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The historic Kiah House in Cuyer-Brownsville has found a buyer who intends to keep the landmark museum alive.

The house stood vacant for nearly 20 years and barely escaped demotion in 2022.

Then the Historic Savannah Foundation, which has saved many historic spaces over the years, purchased the house and started looking for a buyer who put preservation first.

Now, the Galvan Foundation has partnered with the City of Savannah to purchase this house and completely restore it.

When the HSF purchases a historic home, not just anyone can buy it from them. They do a proposal and the buyer has to meet the qualifications.

According to the Historic Savannah Foundation’s Director of Historic Preservation, only five were even in the running.

“We reviewed all of those RFB responses and we did decide who could buy the house, and our board of trustees picked the best of the best RFB responses,” said Ryan Jarles, the director of Historic Preservation.

As for what is next for the Kiah house, that is still to come. However, they have said that they intend to restore the house in the era and shape that it was when the Kiah family lived there, which includes restoring an old fountain and adding a porch like the family used to have.

