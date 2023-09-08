Chatham County Commission still discussing changes to fire fees

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire fees were once again a topic of discussion Friday as they are being reworked in Chatham County.

These changes come as more than 10 percent of county residents still haven’t paid last year’s bill.

Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely said he’s asking for patience as they figure out the best way to charge unincorporated residents for fire services. He says one change coming is they’re taking away the $100 land fee.

Commissioner Whitely said fire fees are based on the square footage of your property plus the square footage of burnable structures you own. Burnable structures could be your shed or deck.

Whitely said to calculate your bill, you add up your square footage and multiply it by 14 cents. People who just own land with no structures are the only ones who must pay the $100 land fee.

He said they’ve also taken away the $10,000 cap on fees for commercial properties.

“There shouldn’t have been one in the first place and we as a commission recognize that,” Whitely said.

Several people have reached out to WTOC because they saw a big increase in their bills. Whitely said that’s because the formula changed when the county took over collecting fire fees.

“We’re an open book here. We’re trying to figure it all out and be fair and equitable across the board and sometimes in government, it doesn’t work out for everyone. I just ask for your patience and for your input,” Whitely said.

He said the bills will be addressed from Chatham County and if you don’t pay it, Whitely says they will take you to court.

Right now, if you want to appeal your bill, 85 percent of it has to be paid before doing so. The commission is actively deciding whether to take away that requirement.

Whitely said bills for the 2023 fire fee cycle have already started going out.

