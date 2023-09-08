Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Chatham County considering creating new fire department

Chatham Fire
Chatham Fire(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’re the fifth largest county in the state of Georgia,” Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely said.

That’s a reason why Whitely said a fire department run by the county will benefit the area.

“The growth that we’re experiencing, we have to have greater control over fire protection services in some way or another,” Whitely said.

Right now, Chatham Fire, run by Chatham Emergency Services, handles the county’s fire needs.

“At this point I think the answer is some sort of a symbiotic relationship with Chatham Emergency Services. We’re not trying to kick them out. They’ve been serving our community,” Whitely said.

Whitely also mentioned that if the county starts a fire department, fire services would possibly be billed in the form of a tax, not a fee like it is currently.

Just days ago, the chairman of the Chatham County Commission said that one of the reasons they’re thinking about starting a county run fire department was because of financial concerns with Chatham Emergency Services.

The CEO of Chatham Emergency Services said they are in good standing financially.

“I really don’t understand the context of that statement. We’re doing just fine financially,” Chuck Kearns said.

Kearns said he’s in support of an outside study that will show the best way to service unincorporated Chatham County.

“We’d welcome a study because we think that it’s going to show we are very fiscally efficient and provide a very good service to the unincorporated area,” Kearns said.

Right now, nothing is set in stone as far as a government run fire division goes. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says staff is beginning to collect data on the topic and they have hired a consultant to help find solutions.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Leilani and Quinton Simon
New motions filed in Quinton Simon case
GBI investigating after body found in Vidalia Thursday

Latest News

Lt. Col. Michael Masters
Marine lieutenant colonel reassigned after being charged with child abuse, domestic battery
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting near W. 32nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sapelo Island
Proposed zoning ordinance that would impact Sapelo Island moves forward
THE News at 11
New QuikTrip opens in Bloomingdale