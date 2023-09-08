Chatham County considering creating new fire department

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’re the fifth largest county in the state of Georgia,” Chatham County Commissioner Aaron Whitely said.

That’s a reason why Whitely said a fire department run by the county will benefit the area.

“The growth that we’re experiencing, we have to have greater control over fire protection services in some way or another,” Whitely said.

Right now, Chatham Fire, run by Chatham Emergency Services, handles the county’s fire needs.

“At this point I think the answer is some sort of a symbiotic relationship with Chatham Emergency Services. We’re not trying to kick them out. They’ve been serving our community,” Whitely said.

Whitely also mentioned that if the county starts a fire department, fire services would possibly be billed in the form of a tax, not a fee like it is currently.

Just days ago, the chairman of the Chatham County Commission said that one of the reasons they’re thinking about starting a county run fire department was because of financial concerns with Chatham Emergency Services.

The CEO of Chatham Emergency Services said they are in good standing financially.

“I really don’t understand the context of that statement. We’re doing just fine financially,” Chuck Kearns said.

Kearns said he’s in support of an outside study that will show the best way to service unincorporated Chatham County.

“We’d welcome a study because we think that it’s going to show we are very fiscally efficient and provide a very good service to the unincorporated area,” Kearns said.

Right now, nothing is set in stone as far as a government run fire division goes. Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis says staff is beginning to collect data on the topic and they have hired a consultant to help find solutions.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.