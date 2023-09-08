City of Port Wentworth holding competition for local artists to cover wall

Sky Cams
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth has pretty big plans for its future, housing expansions, warehouses, and community activities, and its latest idea is to brighten the city up a bit.

The Director of Economic Development James Touchton talked about a competition he has started to turn a wall into something beautiful. He says that he wants art to be a part of the culture here in Port Wentworth, and he is starting with local artists.

The city will be taking submissions starting in October and the winner will receive $1000 and the chance to cover this wall in their art.

“I want us to be an art city. Arts are very important to the culture. When you think of the biggest thing they help define, you think of the Roman Empire that was defined by art. And we know that cities and countries that really focus on deviling art and those creative minds, they become successful and powerful so art is something I want to focus on,” said Touchton.

If you have a submission, you can send it to jtouchton@cityofportwentworth.com

