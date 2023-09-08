Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid-60s to lower 70s for most. We’ll start the day off with mostly cloudy skies, and scattered rain chances. Be sure to give yourself a couple of extra minutes for your commute.

Luckily, most of these should be out of the area by 7-8 AM. By this afternoon, we should begin to see a little more sun come out as highs warm into the mid to lower 90s with cooler temps along the coast.

During this time, I’m tracking a chance to see pop-up scattered thunderstorms form along our coast and push inland through sunset. Right now, I’m not expecting to see much severity with any of today’s rain chances.

However, there still could be a few stronger storms out there. This is all due to a cold front that should linger around the area throughout the weekend causing cooler temps and high rain chances each day.

Then, we’ll keep those conditions as the front continues to sit around the southeast through the first half of next week before another system comes in during the second half of the week. In the meantime, I’ll be looking for high temps to be in the upper-80s to lower-90s.

Tropics: Hurricane Lee is now a CAT-5 major hurricane status as it passes north of the Leeward Islands. This storm is expected to continue strengthening as it continues moving into a very favorable environment for more rapid intensification over the next 72 hours.

Right now, most long-range forecasts still have the system taking a turn north within the next 5-7 days. However, we’ll continue to keep you updated as we get closer to that. Plus, we now have Tropical Storm Margot which is expected to remain in the center of the Atlantic for the foreseeable future.

