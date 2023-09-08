Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Marine lieutenant colonel reassigned after being charged with child abuse, domestic battery

Lt. Col. Michael Masters
Lt. Col. Michael Masters(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Marine Corps leader based at Parris Island is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident in Florida and has been reassigned as a result.

Lt. Col. Michael Masters has been charged with felony child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation, also a felony.

According to a report from the Gulf Breeze Police Department, officers responded to the Gulf Breeze Recreation Center for a domestic issue. The police report is heavily redacted, but officers say after interviewing the victim and witnesses, they had enough evidence to charge him in the incident.

A spokesperson for Parris Island says the investigation is ongoing and additional details are unavailable at this time and Masters has been reassigned pending charges.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Leilani and Quinton Simon
New motions filed in Quinton Simon case
GBI investigating after body found in Vidalia Thursday

Latest News

Chatham Fire
Chatham County considering creating new fire department
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting near W. 32nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sapelo Island
Proposed zoning ordinance that would impact Sapelo Island moves forward
THE News at 11
New QuikTrip opens in Bloomingdale