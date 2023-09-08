Marine lieutenant colonel reassigned after being charged with child abuse, domestic battery

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A Marine Corps leader based at Parris Island is facing multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident in Florida and has been reassigned as a result.

Lt. Col. Michael Masters has been charged with felony child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation, also a felony.

According to a report from the Gulf Breeze Police Department, officers responded to the Gulf Breeze Recreation Center for a domestic issue. The police report is heavily redacted, but officers say after interviewing the victim and witnesses, they had enough evidence to charge him in the incident.

A spokesperson for Parris Island says the investigation is ongoing and additional details are unavailable at this time and Masters has been reassigned pending charges.

