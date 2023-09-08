Sky Cams
Memorial Health donates to new children’s museum

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health donated $25,000 to the Children’s Art Museum which recently opened at the Telfair.

Memorial Health CEO Brad Talbert says having the only children’s hospital in southeast Georgia, they aim to extend their reach past the campus. He says while Memorial focuses on the physical health of children, supporting this museum helps the *mental* health of children...

“You think about the improvement in self-esteem that children get, the expansion of their creativity, the ability to hone in on their communication skills and interaction skills with others,” Talbert said.

“Connecting with the children who live in our community, the families who live here, we want to introduce art into their lives and do so in way that embraces the very latest in technology,” Telfair Museum’s Executive Director/CEO Ben Simons said.

The Childrens Art Museum opened a few months ago.

Simons encourages everyone to become “family members” of the museum so you and the kids can come for free all year round.

