Merchandise flying off shelves as Eagles prepare for second game of season at Paulson Stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Football season is underway across the Coastal Empire, that includes the return of gameday in Statesboro on the campus of Georgia Southern.

Fans are already excited after last week’s shutout win against The Citadel.

After a strong start to the football season last weekend, Eagles fans have been flocking to the Southern Exchange Company to get their gear.

Southern Exchange owner William Martin said they see thousands of fans each weekend when there’s a home game. The full parking lot Friday afternoon—is a testament to that.

Martin says hot items in the beginning of the season are always polos and jerseys, but they have long lines each gameday, with fans buying everything Georgia Southern from hats to t-shirts and everything in between.

“I like the energy. The energy is great around town when football is happening. That makes everything better. The store will be slammed, and we’ll be running around like crazy people for three days. Stocking, helping people, re-stocking, just doing the whole thing,” Martin said.

Martin said he’s expecting more fans this weekend than the season opener last week.

Fans are excited for another home matchup this weekend. Georgia Southern will be playing the University of Alabama at Birmingham at Paulson Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.