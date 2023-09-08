Sky Cams
New QuikTrip opens in Bloomingdale

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s a new option for drivers who need to gas up along I-16.

QuikTrip opened its pumps and doors Thursday. Fuel options can be scarce on I-16 west of I-95, Pooler Parkway - Hwy 280 - then Statesboro. While a staple in and around Atlanta to Macon, there was only one in Brunswick and one in Hardeeville.

“We’ve been driving by for quite some time eating Dairy Queen treats, and he’s been very excited waiting for it open. I kept telling him it’s kind of like a WAWA gas station; they’ve got ice cream, and pizza, and all the good slushies, so we’ve been very excited for this to open,” said Nicole and Grant Johnston.

The opening doesn’t come without some concern - Bloomingdale and Unincorporated Chatham residents say it’s too much traffic for Little Neck Road to handle. County leaders did address that issue in a Bloomingdale council meeting last month.

