Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting near W. 32nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday night.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West 32nd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of an unconscious person laying on the ground around 9:20 p.m.

Police say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Officers gathered evidence at the scene. SPD says they are currently following up on leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

