WTOC debuting new remote studio at Plant Riverside, broadcasts reimagined Morning Break show

Kyle Jordan, Becky Sattero and Tim Guidera.
Kyle Jordan, Becky Sattero and Tim Guidera.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is proud to announce that the long running “Morning Break” show will be broadcast from a brand-new studio at Plant Riverside in Savannah Sept. 11.

Preparations are complete at the remote studio that overlooks River Street and the majestic Savannah River.

For months WTOC engineers, contractors and Plant Riverside crews have been building the studio on the third floor above District Live. Equipped with state-of-theart technology, most tasks such as camera operation and audio will be remotely controlled back at WTOC.

The studio will be the new home to “Morning Break” and other special projects.

Morning Break is broadcast live, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. , Monday through Friday.

Hosts Tim Guidera and Kyle Jordan welcome Becky Sattero, who most recently hosted Afternoon Break.

The show is a fun and lively mix of community news and events, cooking, art, healthy living, entertainment, and style. With the show emanating from Savannah’s premiere entertainment district, Morning Break will be a showcase for the movers and shakers of our community.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

