1 person rescued in vehicle extrication on Largo Drive

Vehicle extrication
Vehicle extrication(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department performed a vehicle extrication Saturday.

This happened on Largo Drive.

Officials say, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the roadway and ended up in a few trees.

According to fire officials, the driver was pinned and trapped inside the car.

The driver was extricated and turned over to EMS.

