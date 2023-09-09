1 person rescued in vehicle extrication on Largo Drive
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department performed a vehicle extrication Saturday.
This happened on Largo Drive.
Officials say, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the roadway and ended up in a few trees.
According to fire officials, the driver was pinned and trapped inside the car.
The driver was extricated and turned over to EMS.
