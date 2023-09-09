1 person rescued in vehicle extrication on Largo Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department performed a vehicle extrication Saturday.

This happened on Largo Drive.

Officials say, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the roadway and ended up in a few trees.

According to fire officials, the driver was pinned and trapped inside the car.

The driver was extricated and turned over to EMS.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.