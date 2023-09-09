Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Apple expected to make significant change to latest iPhone

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C...
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 in just a few days, and it’s widely expected to be a USB-C charging port.(APPLE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The new iPhone is expected to have one significant change when it is unveiled next week.

The iPhone 15 is rumored to ditch Apple’s lightning charger in favor of USB-C charging.

This could help streamline the charging process across various devices and brands.

The expected move comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

The company has previously switched its MacBooks and iPads to USB-C charging.

However, it is still unclear if the shift to USB-C will happen for all new iPhone 15 models or only for the Pro devices.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled at a launch event at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after being hit by construction equipment in Vidalia
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating fatal shooting near W. 32nd St., Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
GBI investigating after body found in Vidalia Thursday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate...
Police in Pennsylvania focus on new area in search for escaped inmate
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden upon his arrival at...
Biden, Modi and EU unveil rail and shipping project linking India to Middle East and Europe
A man walks past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake...
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
Mark Dickey became suddenly ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of...
Crews work to save trapped American in Turkish cave