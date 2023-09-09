Driver pulled from car wedged between two trees in Savannah

Sky Cams
Savannah firefighters extricate driver of car pinned between two trees
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department extricated a pinned driver from a car that was wedged between two trees in Savannah Saturday.

The driver was the only person in the car when they lost control of the vehicle, according to a Savannah Fire Department spokesperson.

Officials with Chatham Emergency Services tell WTOC the vehicle was stuck between two pine trees in a resident’s yard off Largo Drive.

The driver suffered major trauma and once cut out of the vehicle, was treated and rushed to the hospital.

The Savannah Police Department is investigating this incident.

