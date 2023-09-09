Hunter Army Airfield hosts race to honor first responders and military members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners and walkers coming together to honor first responders and military members Saturday.

“I wanted to support our military families, our community, and be a part of a great run that’s supporting such a great cause and just be part of a great community,” Participant Erica Frenes said.

That’s exactly what organizers say today is all about.

“9/11 and our patriot run festivities mean a lot to a lot of different people and we’re just excited that after still 20 years it still means this much to our community,” Tyler Gierber said.

Gierber says this is something they have been planning for about a year now.

He says the fact that they were able to partner with the city of Savannah this year makes things even more special.

“Savannah is easily one of the biggest military friendly communities and so for us to be able to bring our assets off the installation here, which is our home, just makes our partnership even better.”

That’s something Frenes says was a big reason she wanted to participate in this race.

“For me, as a military spouse, being able to be involved in a community that’s helped me so much and to be able to give back, to do a small part just to be a part of that is just a great thing that we get to do.”

