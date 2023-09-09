Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating early morning shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police say officers arrived at Bulloch Street and West 35thy Lane just before 2 a.m. Saturday and found a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Officials say detectives were able to speak with witnessed and collect evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

